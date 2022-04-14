Uttar Pradesh: BR Ambedkar's statue disfigured in Noida, cops launch probe

Noida: A statue of BR Ambedkar, the key architect of India's Constitution, was found disfigured in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on his birth anniversary Thursday, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter.

The disfigured statue is located in Chhijarsi village under the Sector 63 police station limits area and the incident was reported by locals in the morning, officials said.

A police spokesperson said a new statue was being installed to replace the disfigured one with the help of residents.

"Police force has been deployed in the area and the matter is being investigated. All angles are being probed and action will be taken accordingly," the spokesperson said.

There was no law and order-related situation in the area due to the incident, the police added.

Born in a Dalit family in Maharashtra in 1891, Ambedkar, a Bharat Ratna, was a jurist and economist who played an important role in India's freedom movement and became the country's first law minister.

Ambedkar championed the cause of the Dalit community which faced deep-rooted discrimination. He is regarded as a Dalit icon for his relentless work for social reforms and the empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:07 PM IST