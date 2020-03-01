Uttar Pradesh: Bodies of 3 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, death toll rises to 5

Bodies of three labourers were pulled out on Sunday from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry in Sonbhadra's Markundi area. So far, five labourers have died in the accident, while two are injured.
The incident took place on Friday when labourers came under a boulder while working after a cave-in at the stone quarry. Later, two labourers Rajendra (32) and Rampal (22) were rescued and sent to Obra hospital. Later on Saturday, body of one labourer Surendra (55) was taken out. On the same day, another body of labourer Chhotelal (42) was also pulled out.
The police and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are conducting rescue operations. The officials are now removing the debris, with the help of pokelen machines. The National Disaster Relief Force has been called in to help in rescue work.
After the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has instructed senior officers to reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations. According to a statement issued by the UP government, instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the kin of the injured. The chief minister also directed officials to ensure all possible help to the injured persons and their proper treatment.
