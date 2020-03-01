Uttar Pradesh: Bodies of 3 labourers pulled out from stone quarry, death toll rises to 5

Bodies of three labourers were pulled out on Sunday from the debris of a boulder that came down in a stone quarry in Sonbhadra's Markundi area. So far, five labourers have died in the accident, while two are injured.

The incident took place on Friday when labourers came under a boulder while working after a cave-in at the stone quarry. Later, two labourers Rajendra (32) and Rampal (22) were rescued and sent to Obra hospital. Later on Saturday, body of one labourer Surendra (55) was taken out. On the same day, another body of labourer Chhotelal (42) was also pulled out.