Uttar Pradesh: BJP to reach people at district level to list benefits of Union Budget | File Photo

Lucknow: Keeping an eye on the coming parliament elections of 2024, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has decided to reach to people in districts and list out benefits of the Union Budget.

Union as well as state ministers, prominent leaders of party would visit each of the districts of Uttar Pradesh to address people and apprise about the welfare schemes announced in the recently tabled Union Budget.

10-day campaign in state

The state unit of BJP has already started this ten-day campaign in the districts of UP which is to continue till February 12. On Saturday, union law minister Kiran Rijiju reached Varanasi to attend special programme focused on budget. The state BJP Chief Bhupendra Choudhury has already addressed state level meeting of workers virtually on Thursday.

In the campaign which is going in each of the districts of UP, BJP leaders have been apprising people about the various schemes, allocation of funds to the state and its benefits. According to a senior BJP leader, programmes focused on union budget would be organised in universities, degree colleges and other important places in every district. After this, the workers of BJP would be asked to take out this campaign to the villages and apprise people there about the benefits of the budget. The party aims at reaching every village in UP before the new financial year.

Besides this, a team of retired bureaucrats constituted by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the Global Investors Summit and G-20 meetings, would also apprise youths about the union budget and its benefits. Recently CM Yogi has constituted a team of 48 retired bureaucrats and academicians for establishing communication with the youths in state. The team includes 12 IAS, 6 IFS & IPS officers each and 24 retired educationists. This team would reach each district of UP to have dialogue with the students of universities and degree colleges. During the dialogue the team will also apprise students about the schemes and allocations made under the union budget of 2023-24.

