Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi booked in gang rape case; denies charges

By FPJ Web Desk

The FIR included Tripathi's sons and nephews.

A BJP MLA from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Ravindranath Tripathi, was on Wednesday booked in a gangrape case.

The FIR included his sons and nephews.

A widow has alleged sexual exploitation by them.

Tripathi however denied the charges, alleging that the Gyanpur BJP MLA had hatched a conspiracy to soil his image.

Further details awaited.

