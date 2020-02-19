Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi booked in gang rape case; denies charges

A BJP MLA from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, Ravindranath Tripathi, was on Wednesday booked in a gangrape case.
The FIR included his sons and nephews.
A widow has alleged sexual exploitation by them.
Tripathi however denied the charges, alleging that the Gyanpur BJP MLA had hatched a conspiracy to soil his image.
Further details awaited.
