Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leadership Backs Yogi Amid Tensions, Calls For Unity Ahead Of Bypolls

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Amid tensions between the state government and the party organization, BJP leadership has firmly backed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and hinted that there will be no changes in the government. The party has urged all senior leaders to work unitedly to ensure BJP's victory in the upcoming by-elections.

A highly placed source in the BJP told this reporter on Thursday that indications are clear that Yogi will continue. "There might be some changes in the organization, but these will be effected after the bypolls," he said.

Bypolls will be held in 10 seats, with dates to be announced soon. Winning all seats in these by-elections is a matter of prestige for the BJP. The central leadership has instructed both the government and the party organization to put in their full effort to secure victory, believing that performing well in these 10 seats will help the BJP recover from the Lok Sabha election losses.

Recent developments indicate that the conflict between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has resurfaced. Maurya met BJP National President JP Nadda, followed by a separate meeting between BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhry and Nadda on Tuesday night. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. In these meetings, the national leadership conveyed to Maurya and Chaudhary that the party's priority is to ensure victory in the bypolls, and they made it clear that there would not be any change in the government.

Following the BJP's defeat in UP, Yogi was under pressure, as evident from party leaders' criticisms of bureaucracy over the loss. A video of former minister Moti Singh's speech in Patti, Pratapgarh, went viral. In the video, Singh claims that in his 42 years of political career, he has never seen such corruption in tehsils and thanas as exists now.

The reassurance from Modi and Shah has bolstered Yogi's leadership. On Wednesday evening, Maurya returned to Lucknow, prompting Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav to post on social media, "Laut ke budhdhu ghar ko aaye."Before Keshav Prasad Maurya and Bhupendra Chaudhary's visit to Delhi, a crucial BJP working committee meeting was held in Lucknow on Sunday, attended by JP Nadda. Nadda praised the Yogi government's efforts and motivated BJP workers to strengthen the party.

In Nadda’s presence, CM Yogi urged party leaders to remain confident despite the election setbacks and to promote the government's work on social media and address public issues directly.During the working committee meeting, Maurya claimed the organization was bigger than the government, sparking the dispute.

BJP ally Nishad Party’s President Sanjay Nishad met with Maurya and hailed him as the foremost leader of the backward classes. Amidst this scenario, the party's state working committee met on Sunday, which was expected to convey a message of unity. However, the outcome was quite the opposite, leaving party workers more confused."There are no differences between government and organization. Our goal is to win the bypolls," Bhupendra Chaudhry told this reporter.

Opposition Claims Discontent in BJP

Opposition parties have claimed that recent events indicate discontent within the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari likened the situation to when Kalyan Singh was Chief Minister, suggesting that a similar scenario might unfold.

SP President and MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, alleging that their internal power struggles are neglecting public welfare.

In a social media post, Akhilesh stated, "In the heat of the BJP's fight for power, governance and administration in UP have gone into abeyance. The politics of sabotage that the BJP used to do in other parties, it is now doing the same inside its own party. That is why the BJP is sinking into the quagmire of internal strife. No one in the BJP thinks about the public."

Congress MP from Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma, also remarked that the situation reflects growing anger within the BJP, which is felt by the people of Uttar Pradesh.