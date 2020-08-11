Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader Sanjay Khokhar shot dead during morning walk in Baghpat

Former District President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Khokhar was shot dead at his own farm when he went out on a morning walk on Tuesday.
Three unidentified men opened fire at the BJP leader. The incident took place in Chaprauli area of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.
Police rushed to the spot and recovered Khokhar's blood-soaked body from the fields.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death of Sanjay Khokhar. "The Chief Minister has directed to investigate this case and to take legal action against the culprits in 24 hours. He has said that accountability should also be fixed in this matter," UP CMO said.
In view of the murder Khokhar's murder and failing to curb the crimes in the area, Police station incharge of Chhaprauli village, Baghpat has been suspended with immediate effect.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)