 Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Aparna Yadav Assumes Role As Vice Chairperson Of State Women's Commission; VIDEO
BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Aparna Yadav met UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday in Lucknow amid rumours of her resentment | X/ ANI

A day after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a social worker and BJP leader Aparna Yadav has assumed the position of Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, amid reports of dissatisfaction.

She was joined at the ceremony by Namrata Pathak, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

Last week, the government appointed Babita Chauhan from Agra as the Chairperson of the commission, and Charu Chaudhary from Gorakhpur, along with Aparna Yadav, as Vice Chairpersons. While Chauhan and Chaudhary had taken charge soon after, Aparna's delay led to rumors of her being upset with the BJP.

article-image

Aparna Yadav meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Aparna met Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday to discuss the matter. She went to meet Chief Minister along with her husband Prateek Yadav. Following the meeting, reports suggest that her dissatisfaction was resolved, leading her to agree to assume her new role.

Political experts have voiced concerns, arguing that the post of Vice-Chairperson does not align with Aparna Yadav's status. "Considering her political stature and the role she played during the assembly elections, she should have been placed in a more prominent position," a senior BJP leader told this reporter

Sources suggest that ever since Aparna joined the BJP after parting ways with the Samajwadi Party, she had expected a major responsibility within the party. Being appointed as Vice Chairperson of the commission reportedly did not meet her expectations, leading to her dissatisfaction. However, Aparna has not publicly commented on the matter. Nonetheless, speculation about her displeasure has been rife in political circles over the past week.

article-image

The rumors gained traction when Minister of State for Transport, Dayashankar Singh, met with Aparna. Sources say that Singh had been sent to address her concerns and resolve the issue.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, President of the BJP’s UP unit, dismissed reports of Aparna’s dissatisfaction, stating that she had no grievances and was fulfilling her responsibilities. He also rejected speculation that her appointment was influenced by caste considerations, underscoring that the BJP values ideological commitment over personal or family dynamics.

