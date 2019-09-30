Uttar Pradesh: BJP fields vegetable vendor's son Vijay Rajbhar for Ghosi by-election

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): It is a proud moment for Nand Lal Rajbhar, a vegetable vendor, as his son has received a ticket from BJP to contest in the bye-election to Ghosi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Rajbhar, who is the son of a vegetable vendor, was on Sunday announced as the candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming bye-election to Ghosi Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. "The organisation has given a huge responsibility. My father sells vegetables on the footpath near Munshi Pura. I will try my best to fulfil the expectations," Vijay told media here.

Vijay's father Nand Lal Rajbhar said that his son's "hard work has paid off." "I sell vegetables. My son's hard work has paid off. The party has given him a ticket after considering him capable. It feels good," he said. The BJP had on Sunday released a list of 32 candidates for by-elections across 13 states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24.

Besides Vijay, the party has fielded Kirat Singh from Gangoh, Bharat Bhushan Gupta from Rampur, Rajkumar Sahyogi from Iglas, Suresh Tiwari from Lucknow Cantonment, Surendra Maithani from Govindnagar, Anand Shukla from Manikpur, Ambarish Rawat from Zaidpur, Rajesh Singh from Jabalpur, Saroj Sonkar from Balha in Uttar Pradesh.