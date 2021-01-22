Uttar Pradesh: BJP chief JP Nadda hints at possible cabinet reshuffle, attacks Congress over 'dynasty politics'

Lucknow: BJP national president JP Nadda, in a veiled attack on the Congress, said that all national and regional opposition parties in India are pursuing dynasty politics.

Addressing the Booth President on Friday, Nadda said that all regional and national parties in the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, are in the grip of dynasty rule, with the saffron camp being the only exception.

“The BJP is the only exception, which is out of such dynasty politics. Our President, Prime Minister, and even the chief ministers come from ordinary families. Dynasty politics has no place in the party,” he pointed

Earlier, the BJP national president, who arrived in Lucknow on late Thursday evening, reviewed the performance of the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet in Uttar Pradesh.

Lauding the performance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in implementing the Modi government schemes, Nadda dropped broad hints about a possible cabinet reshuffle in the coming days. While interacting with the Adityanath cabinet, he casually remarked that there may be a role change among a few in the cabinet to strengthen organisations.

Setting the ball rolling for the forthcoming Panchayat polls and the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP President exhorted booth in-charges to strengthen the party support base at booth level to ensure the party’s victory.

“Elections are won at the booth level. Any party which has a strong presence at the booth level will surely win the elections,” he pointed out, directing party workers to start their campaign at the booth level by taking the policies and programs of the BJP.

Nadda directed booth presidents to ensure that party workers contact every voter at the booth level, irrespective of their caste and creed.

“You need to work with the spirit of ‘mera booth sabse majboot’ (my booth is the strongest). For this, you need to interact with every voter. Participate in their functions, have lunch with them, address their grievances and ensure that they are benefitted from government’s policies and programs. You also felicitate those doing good work for the society,” he said.

He said that there are 1,500 political parties in the country and that one should count themselves lucky to be in the BJP, as it is "the only party which gives equal opportunities to each party worker".

“There are parties which have no leaders, some have no cadres, others have no ideology, policy, and programs. The BJP has leaders, ideology, cadre, policies, and progams. Then it is our duty to strengthen the party further,” he added.

After addressing the booth presidents, Nadda held meetings with RSS Pracharaks and Zonal Committee workers. He also met the party's social media volunteers and lauded the role being played by them to strengthen the party support base.