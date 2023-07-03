Uttar Pradesh: BJP Allies Sense Revolt, See UP Politics Going The Maharashtra Way

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar | ANI

Lucknow: Enthused with the developments in Maharashtra and split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the allies of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have claimed that the same would happen in Uttar Pradesh also.

While the Chief of Nishad Party and cabinet minister in UP, Dr Sanjay Nishad said that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) would soon become part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed of a possible split in Samajwadi Party. Rajbhar said that SP legislators are not happy with their leader and there could be a revolt. “Many legislators of Samajwadi Party are in touch and very soon there will be a Maharashtra like situation here in UP also,” claimed Rajbhar. Echoing his voice, UP Minister Narendra Kashyap said that few of the legislators from opposition parties would soon join BJP.

Tough fight to BJP

However, mocking Rajbhar's claim, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Rajbhar can take with him our legislators who are in his contact. He said that the entire opposition will certainly give a tough fight to BJP in UP.

Indicating a possible alliance of BJP with RLD, Nishad said that NDA is going to expand and that BJP leaders are in touch with RLD Chief Jayant Choudhury who will take a decision very soon. Earlier, union minister Ramdas Athawale who was in Lucknow on Sunday had made a similar claim about RLD Chief Jayant.

‘No truck with BJP’

Refuting all these claims, RLD president Jayant Choudhury on Monday ruled out any truck with BJP and said he will attend the next joint meeting of opposition parties scheduled in Karnataka. When asked about his inching close to BJP, Jayant said that whatever Sanjay Nishad or Rajbhar says holds no meaning. On the UP going Maharashtra way in politics, RLD Chief said that this is not the first time. Such splits have also happened in the past but ultimately the people would take a final call. He said that legislators may switch loyalties but workers remain with the leader.