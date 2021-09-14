'Uttar Pradesh benefitted most with double engine government': Ahead of polls, PM Modi all praise for Yogi Adityanath

Once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

While laying foundation of the one node of the UP’s defense corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap University on Tuesday at Aligarh, PM Modi said that honest and transparent governance is evident in this state under the leadership of Yogi and criminals are behind bars here. He said that UP has become a favorite destination for the investors from country and abroad and this happened because of the conducive atmosphere created by Yogi. PM said that UP has benefitted most due to the government of same parties at centre and the state. He said that UP has become the best example as to how the double engine government can accelerate growth.

While addressing a public meeting on this occasion, PM Modi lashed out at the opposition and said that people of UP can never forget the swindles of previous government and how the corrupt people ran it. Praising Yogi he said that present government is dedicated to development of UP while extortionists, criminals and mafias are languishing in jail. Mocking at the opposition parties PM Modi said that it makes me happy to see that UP which was considered as the biggest roadblock in the development of nation is leading big developmental campaigns. Those denied opportunities in the society are now been given equal chance in jobs and education here.

In the farmers belt of west UP, PM also lauded the efforts made by union government to uplift the rural people. He said that his government has ensured better MSP to farmers, credit cards for them and pension of Rs 3000 as well as crop insurance. PM said that special attention has been paid to the small and marginal farmers.

It may be mentioned that 19 companies have been allotted 55.40 hectares of land in the Aligarh node of defense corridor so far, which would invest Rs 1245.75 crores. These companies would manufacture small arms, drone, aerospace metal components and other items in this node.

While speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that because of the PM Modi everyone in this country is being administered covid vaccine. He said that Raja Mahendra Pratap University at Aligarh would help in providing education to four districts of this division including Kasganj, Hathrus and Etah. The state government has sanctioned Rs 101. 41 crores for the administrative, academic blocks and hostels of this university.

