Uttar Pradesh: ATS bust gang involved in settling Rohingya Muslims in India

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) busted a gang, involved in facilitating illegal entry of Rohingya Muslims into different parts of the country, by arresting two brothers from Myanmar.

The arrested persons have been identified as Farooq alias Hasan and Shahid. Both are brothers, Rohingya Muslims and residents of Myanmar. The ATS have recovered two passports, incriminating documents, and Rs 5 lakh cash from their possession.

The ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the two brothers were involved in helping Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims settle in different parts of the country.

“They will help them cross the border illegally and prepare their Indian documents to get them jobs in meat processing factories. They used to charge hefty sums for the work done,” Kumar said.

The ADG said that they had given jobs to many Rohingya Muslims in meat processing units in Aligarh, Kanpur, and Unnao.

During interrogation, Farooq told the ATS that he was living in Aligarh on fake Indian documents along with his mother Hamida Shahi while his brother Shahid was residing in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested brothers disclosed that they were using Bangladesh borders to get their clients (Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar) sneak into Indian borders after getting their UNHCR registration done.

Once they cross the border, the two brothers will prepare their Indian documents to get them jobs in meat processing units in Uttar Pradesh. After their arrest, other gang members are on the ATS radar. “We will arrest them soon,” claimed Kumar.

The ADG claimed that posing as Indians, as many as 1500 to 1600 Rohingya Muslims are staying illegally in Uttar Pradesh.

The ATS is also likely to question factory owners of these meat processing units and other associates of the arrested brothers who were helping them in making Aadhar, PAN cards, and passports for their comfortable stay in India.