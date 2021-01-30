Uttar Pradesh: 10 killed as mini bus collides with truck; CM Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

10 people have been killed and around 10 others injured on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh as a mini bus collided with a canter truck. The incident took place on the Moradabad–Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area.

Reacting to the news, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. An amount of Rs 50,000 each has been announced for the injured. The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to ensure that adequate medical treatment is made available to the injured.

While initial reports had put the death toll at around 7, this tally has now risen to 10, with reports suggesting that a similar number of people have sustained injuries. "Forensic team is here, rescue almost complete. three vehicles collided with each other. Eyewitnesses tell us that it was a case of overtaking," news agency ANI quoted the SSP as saying.