Uttar Pradesh Assembly to have 48-hour long special session on Gandhi Jayanti

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has decided to convene a special 48-hour session to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2.

According to DNA, in this session, the government will discuss ways to achieve the 17 goals of development in the Assembly and the Legislative Council. During this time issues like poverty alleviation, gender inequality elimination, malnutrition, clean energy, universal healthcare and education, nutrition, drinking water, gender equality, etc will be discussed.

In this special session, all the parties will also discuss the goals of sustainable development approved by the United Nations and brainstorm on proposals to implement various objectives. The session will also ensure those legislators who never get a chance to put forth their views in the house during regular sessions, get ample time to speak, flag out the problems of their respective constituencies and also suggest ways to sustainable development.

According to CM Yogi Adityanath, the government has reiterated its commitment to work towards realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of improving the living standard of the persons standing on the last rung of society. While the state government had taken several measures to achieve development goals, there was still a lot to be done, he said.

The legislators, especially, those who never get a chance to put forth their views in the house during regular sessions, would be given the opportunity to speak, flag out the problems of their respective constituencies and also suggest ways to sustainable development. The Assembly will give a new message to the country and booklet of the House proceedings will be sent to all the legislatures, including the Lok Sabha, he said.

But, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress is likely to boycott the 48-hour marathon Uttar Pradesh Assembly session proposed by the Yogi Adityanath government. The SP and the Congress's new stand on the session has surprised the ruling party as earlier they had expressed willingness to join the special Assembly session.