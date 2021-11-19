Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Repeal of farm laws to change equations; RLD might inch closer to BJP

Lucknow: Announcement regarding the repeal of farm law by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning might change the equations in West Uttar Pradesh where farmers’ agitation had a great impact. If the caloric reaction on the repeal by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Chaudhury has any meaning, the political dynamics in west UP is in for a major change. The RLD Chief soon after the announcement of Modi said that the victory of farmers is the victory of the country. Instead of being critical of ruling BJP unlike his other colleagues in the opposition, Jayant termed it as the victory of farmers’ struggle, perseverance and sacrifice.

The subtle reaction of RLD chief has only added fuel to rumors that he might inch closer to BJP now which has been trying to lure him since long. Till date, RLD chief has finalized alliance with Samajwadi Party for the coming UP assembly polls and a formal announcement in this regard might be made on Sunday this week. Both the RLD and SP chiefs have publically said to contest coming UP assembly polls together. RLD has been an alliance partner with BJP in the past and its former chief Later Ajit Singh was union minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet from 2001 to 2003. To counter farmers wrath in west UP, Haryana and Punjab, BJP has been trying to rope in RLD and former chief minister Captain Amrinder Singh’s newly floated political outfit. While Capt Singh has shown inclination toward joining BJP alliance if the farm law were repealed, the RLD chief was indecisive on the issue.

According to a senior BJP leader, the RLD chief has been offered a berth in the union cabinet and good number of assembly seats in UP to contest in alliance if comes to the saffron fold. However, the ongoing agitation of farmers against the farm laws was the main hurdle behind him not making up his mind. Now with farm laws repealed, RLD would have no problem in joining saffron brigade.

According to political analyst Ashish Awasthi, like his later father, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhury too has a habit of weighing options before forging alliance with any other political party. Recently rumors were on the rife regarding his going with congress after he met with Priyanka Gandhi and had an hour-long discussion at Lucknow airport lounge. However later on the RLD Chief had dismissed any such possibilities and said that his party would go with SP. With farmers unity in west and old combination of Jat & Muslim working again, RLD wants to contest maximum seats in west UP and this seems difficult with SP as its alliance partner, said Awasthi. According to him, BJP has more to offer and it may force Jayant to compromise on the number of seats he is willing to contest in the coming assembly polls. RLD has a strong base among the Jat community in UP. The population of Jats is about 1.8 per cent in UP but in 25 district of west they constitute 18 per cent of the total electorate. As a reason of this RLD Chief wants to contest at least 35 assembly seats in west UP under any alliance.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 04:51 PM IST