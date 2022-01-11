Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Minutes after resigning from BJP, Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Swami Prasad Maurya, labour Minister in Yogi Adityanath government, minutes after resigning joined the Samajhwadi Party briage in presence of chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

?Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP!", Yadav tweeted.

Prasad Maurya resigned from office on Tuesday. His daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP from Badaun.

In his resignation letter, he said that he was upset at the side lining of Dalits and weaker sections of society.

He had been upset because his son Utkarsh Maurya had not been "suitably accommodated" in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Swami Prasad Maurya, once one of the senior-most leader in the Bahujan Samaj Party, had joined the BJP just before the 2017 Assembly elections.

He won the Padrauna seat on a BJP ticket in 2017 and was made Labour Minister.

Sources close to Swami Prasad Maurya said that Sanghmitra Maurya would remain in BJP "for the time being".

Swami Prasad Maurya resignation and his likely joining the Samajwadi Party is a major jolt for the BJP since he remains popular in his community.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 02:24 PM IST