Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: In Wild West of UP, fierce battle between BJP and SP-RLD alliance

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh’s Wild West 58 seats in 11 districts would go for poll on Thursday. For the last one decade, these seats have been stronghold of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and laid foundation for mega victory in 2014, 2019 parliament and 2017 assembly polls.

However, this time the ruling BJP has been facing though time with Samajwadi Party forging alliance with Jat dominated Rashtriya Lok Dal. The yearlong agitation of farmers that ended after repeal of farm laws just before the assembly elections were announced too has been making impact in this region which is known as the agro belt of UP. Non-payment of cane dues, stray cattle menace, unemployment and farm unrest are the issues being raised by the SP-RLD alliance during the month long election campaign. However, BJP is relying on the religious polarization mainly with its leaders continuously raising the issue of migration from Kairana, decade old Muzaffarnagar riots and lawlessness during the previous opposition regime. The BJP had raised the issue of migration of Hindu population from Kairana due to hooliganism of Muslim community in 2014 parliament elections and succeeded in winning most of the seats in the west UP. Since then it has been raising this issue in almost every elections. For the ruling BJP this issue is so important that the union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a door to door campaigning in Kairana reminding people of the migration in the regime of opposition parties in UP. Besides, in every poll meetings the BJP leaders reminded people of the 2013 riots in Muzaffarnagar that brought Jats and Muslims of the region at loggerheads.

According to political analysts from west UP, the farm movement has once again brought Jat and Muslim together as both are agrarian community and share common problems. On the 58 seats going to poll on Thursday there are 17 per cent Jats and 27 per cent Muslims. Another important Gujjar community of the region, which has four per cent of population, too is annoyed with ruling BJP. A combine of Jat and Muslim might spell doom for BJP whose expectation for a victory in UP assembly again lies here in this region.

Analyst say that a visibly weak Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) this time cannot be under estimated in this region. Of the total five seats won by opposition from this region in 2017 assembly polls, two were with BSP while it had polled second on 19 seats. With 18 per cent dalits on these 58 seats, the BSP might pose challenge before others on over a dozen seats.

Many of poster boys of BJP’s Hindutva politics are in the fray from assembly seats going to poll in the first phase on Thursday. These include the Muzaffarnagar riot accused Sangeet Som contesting from Sardhana and Suresh Rana from Thana Bhawan assembly segments. The fate of State energy minister Srikanat Sharma from Mathura and Defense minister Rajnath Singh’s son Pankaj Singh from Noida would also be sealed on Thursday.

In the 2017 assembly polls, BJP had made a clean sweep on these seats winning 52 of 58. The lone RLD legislator too had later on switched loyalties to join BJP taking its tally to 53. In the parliament elections of 2014 & 2019, too BJP had made a clean sweep in the areas going to poll on Thursday. BJP had made a clean sweep in six districts Ghaziabad, Noida, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshaher, Aligarh and Agra by winning all the seats here.

Districts 11, Seats 58

Shamli (Seats 3)

Meerut (seats 7)

Baghpat (Seats 3)

Hapur (Seats 3)

Mathura (Seats 5)

Ghaziabad (Seats 5)

Noida (Seats 3)

Muzaffarnagar (Seats 7)

Bulandshaher (Seats 7)

Aligarh (Seats 7)

Agra (Seats 9)

10853 polling station

26027 polling booths

Number of Candidates 623 (73 Women)

------------------------------------------------------

Voters (Religion & Caste wise)

Jat--- 17%

Muslim---- 27%

Rajpoot --- 8%

Dalit ----- 18%

Gujjar ---- 4%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:53 PM IST