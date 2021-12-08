Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: In a first, Priyanka Gandhi releases special manifesto for women; here's all you need to know

Lucknow: Keeping women in the centre of its elections campaign for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the Congress party would release first list of candidates very soon. According to Congress general secretary and in charge of UP Priyanka Gandhi at least 60 women would figure in the first list of 100 candidates for assembly polls. She has already announced to give 40 per cent of assembly tickets to women candidates in UP.

While releasing a special manifesto for women and theme song for coming assembly polls on Wednesday, the Congress general secretary hoped that politics of caste, creed and hate would be defeated in UP this time. She said participation of women at all levels is low in UP and they are insecure. The Congress is trying to make a beginning by giving 40 per cent assembly tickets to women.

Releasing the women manifesto in the name of Shakti Vidhan, Priyanka made certain announcements regarding self-esteem, self-dependence, education, dignity, security and health. She said that despite giving 40 per cent tickets to women, Congress would also ensure that same number of jobs be given to them in recruitments. Congress has promised 20 lakh jobs if voted to power in UP, hence eight lakh of this would go to women candidates. In the women manifesto, Congress has promised loans at low interest rates to women self-help groups (SHGs) and rebates to the institutions providing 50 per cent employment to women. Every girl students in 12th standard would be given smartphone while a scooty to those in graduate classes.

Priyanka said that as per the NSS report of 2019, women in India devote five hours daily on household works without any salary while men do it only for an hour. According to her, this economic disparity needs to be addressed. She said that as per the NCRB report maximum number of crime against women have been registered in UP. If voted to power Congress would reserve at least 25 per cent of jobs in police for women. To prevent crime against women special commission with power would be constituted. Besides, she also announced free bus travel and free three gas cylinders for women every year.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:47 PM IST