Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav likely to join BJP

Lucknow: The BJP may finally turn the table on the Samajwadi Party, if the grapevine is to be believed. The buzz is that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, Aparna Yadav, is likely to join the saffron party.

Aparna is the wife of Mulayam Singh’s younger son, Pratik Yadav. Sources were cited by India Today as saying that talks have been on between the BJP and Aparna for some time now, and the two sides have come to an understanding.

Aparna contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election from Lucknow Cantt seat. She lost to BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi by a margin of 33,796 votes. It remains to be seen though whether Aparna will be given a ticket and from where.

Meanwhile, The Election Commission has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar, asking him to explain a slogan that he mouthed during a rally. While addressing his supporters after the announcement of his nomination, he coined the following: "Na Ali, Na Bahubali, Loni mei sirf Bajrang Bali" (No Ali, No Bahubali, Only Bajrang Bali in Loni). The EC has asked him to reply in three days

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:01 AM IST