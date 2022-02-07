Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for her visit to UP to campaign for Samajwadi Party

Kolkata: Before leaving for Lucknow to campaign for Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that though TMC will contest from UP in Lok Sabha 2024 election, but during Assembly she will campaign for SP to defeat BJP in UP.

“Akhilesh is a good person and this time I am going to just campaign for SP. He has invited me to campaign for SP. In Lok Sabha we will contest in UP. But this time we will not contest. Our only target is to defeat BJP,” said Mamata.

Asked whether TMC is ‘hopeful’ from Varanasi as it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, to which Mamata said ‘anyone’ can contest from any constituency.

“Bhabanipur is my constituency but anyone can contest from there as well. Same is the case with Varanasi anyone can visit and contest from that seat,” claimed Mamata.

Slamming the Congress for not forming an alliance against BJP, the TMC supremo mentioned that though she thought that Congress will form the alliance but Congress ‘failed’ to team up against BJP.

Mamata also said that her party will also contest from Punjab in the 2024 Parliamentary election.

“I know Punjab very closely and people over there also love me. TMC will also contest from Punjab during the Lok Sabha election,” added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, according to TMC sources, Mamata is scheduled to attend a few meetings with Akhilesh Yadav on Monday evening at Lucknow before holding a virtual campaign on Tuesday.

The TMC Supremo is also scheduled to campaign in Varanasi during the second phase of the UP election.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming Mamata’s visit to UP said that if Sp doesn’t ‘support’ post poll violence then they should condemn TMC’s campaign.

“We would like to know whether Samajwadi Party supports the post-poll violence that was unleashed by TMC in Bengal? If not, then they (SP) should condemn it,” said Adhikari.

Claiming that BJP will win the UP polls, The LoP alleged that Mamata had gone to UP to do friendship with the ‘minorities’ there.

