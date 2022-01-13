Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022: PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting, first list of candidates to be released soon

While with each passing day BJP unit of Uttar Pradesh is loosing its party members ahead of the assembly polls, the saffron party on Thursday, January 13 said that it had discussed candidates for 172 seats in next month's Uttar Pradesh Assembly election at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the party which has lost eight MLAs, including three ministers, in 72 hours - will win the 2022 election, and by a bigger margin than its 2017 triumph.

A finalised list is expected shortly, the party said.

The meeting comes on a day when another UP Minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, Dharam Singh Saini defected to Samajwadi Party, the third minister to do so in last three days.

Notably, the BJP in 2017 had delivered a stunning win, picking up 312 of the UP Assembly's 403 seats. Akhilesh Yadav's SP was a very distant second with 47 and the Congress won just seven.

In BJP's Central Election Committee meeting today, a very fruitful discussion was held regarding candidates on 172 Assembly seats (in Uttar Pradesh). We are hopeful of registering a glorious victory in the 2022 Assembly elections: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in Delhi pic.twitter.com/VVL7fiSdEa — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Today's meeting which was held at the BJP's Delhi headquarters and which the PM Modi joined virtually after an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff members - was also supposed to discuss the possibility of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath contesting from one of two towns - Ayodhya or Mathura.

It is to be noted that Yogi Adityanath has never contested an Assembly election. He has previously represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five times, and is currently a member of the state's Legislative Council.

The BJP is now firmly in election mode ahead of polls in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur.

In UP, the Yogi Adityanath government faces a stern competition from Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and his alliance of regional parties, particularly those from non-Yadav OBC communities.

On the other hand, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has already decided at least 300 of its total 403 candidates, of these, 90 are Dalits.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 03:44 PM IST