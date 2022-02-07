Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Only criminals want change of guard in state, says PM Modi

Lucknow: Taking a dig at opposition parties on the issue of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that only criminals want a change in government in this state.

Addressing an election rally in Bijnor, west UP, virtually on Monday, Modi said that in the regime of Yogi criminals themselves surrendered seeking jail. The criminals, in present UP government, begged to be lodged in jail and came to the police saying it. He said that now these criminals are hoping change in guard so that they might roam free. PM Modi said that criminal elements in UP are willing to take revenge from this government and their henchmen are trying their level best for it.

He said that in earlier government women were not safe at all and situation was so worse that in case of chain snatching people used to take a sigh of relief that life is being spared. Modi said that it was due to CM Yogi this fear has ended in UP.

Earlier on Monday, the first physical election rally of PM Modi in west UP was cancelled due to bad weather and he addressed people through video conferencing. Beginning his address with a couplet of noted poet Dushyant Kumar, he said, "Yahan Tak Aaate Aate Sookh Jati Hain Kai Nadiyan, Mujhe Maloom Hai Pani Kahan Thahra Hua Hai (Several river dry up while reaching here and I know where the water is clogged)."

PM said that prior to year 2017 the development in UP was stalled and this was done by fake socialist family and their close aides. They never had any concern with the development and poverty eradication of UP and instead used to quench their own thrust of wealth. He said that there no space for nepotism in BJP as it provides sops and rebates to everyone without asking caste, creed or gender. He said that there are certain parties in UP which have been seeking votes in the name of caste. Such people never cared for any caste after grabbing power but only benefitted their own family members.

Listing out the developmental projects implemented by Yogi government, PM Modi said that medical college, Ganga Expressway, Moradabad-Bareilly corridor and Aligarh-Moradabad corridor are few of the big projects brought by BJP government for the west UP. In the agrarian belt, PM Modi did not forget to mention that PM Samman Nidhi was provided by his government. He said that whether helping small farmers or providing crop insurance, his government provided all kind help.

