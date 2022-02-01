Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Congress to not field candidate against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal

The Congress party has decided not to field any candidate against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Manish Shah, AICC-Coordinator of Mainpuri, said on Tuesday.

"Congress has decided that it will not field candidate from Karhal, so we didn't file nomination today. The seat was on hold," Shah told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav will face Union Minister SP Singh Baghel on Karhal seat as both of them filed nominations on Monday.

Baghel is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra and the Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Union government.

As a police sub-inspector, Baghel had served earlier in the security of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He had started his political innings under the guidance of the Samajwadi Party founder.

He was elected thrice as a Samajwadi Party MP from Jaleswar Lok Sabha seat before moving to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

He switched over to the BJP before the 2017 state polls and became an MLA from Tundla. He joined the Yogi Adiyanath government as a Cabinet minister from 2017 to 2019 when he fought the Lok Sabha election from reserved Agra seat.

Meanwhile, after filing his nomination papers, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the UP assembly elections will write the country's history for the next century and appealed to people to defeat "negative politics".

Yadav said his "mission" is to do "positive politics with progressive thinking".

Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the Assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 09:09 PM IST