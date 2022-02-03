Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: CM Yogi Adityanath comes out with govt’s report card before polls

Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed to have made a complete turnaround of the state.

While presenting the report card of his five year’s tenure, CM Yogi said the state prospered to a large extent despite two years of the pandemic. He said the Covid management of UP became an example for entire world which was praised by everyone. He said that total population of UP has taken first dose of Covid vaccine while 70 per cent people are fully vaccinated now. The first wave was successfully controlled and so was the second and third one.

CM Yogi was addressing media on Thursday in the presence of union minister and organizational in charge of UP, Anurag Thakur. Patting his back, Yogi said that third wave of Covid has been tamed in UP and currently there are only 41471 cases in the state. In the last 15 days, there has been a decline of 60000 cases of Covid in the state. He said that there are 551 new oxygen plants in UP now to handle any situation.

Claiming a complete turnaround in the economic situation of UP, CM Yogi said that UP’s economy was placed sixth among all the states in the country when he assumed office and now it is second. The per capital income of people in UP has now become Rs 94000 annually. The size of the budget of UP was Rs two lakh crore in 2017 which has now become Rs six lakh crore. Similarly, the state of UP was ranked 14 in the ease of doing business in 2017 and now it has risen to second position. He claimed to have provided jobs to a large number of youths and loans to the MSME sector. The CM said that 4.5 lakh crore investment proposals came during the investor’s summit in his tenure and of these three lakh were materialized. Even during pandemic period, the state received investment worth Rs 66000 crores. Expressways and defense corridor are the big achievement of his government.

Making tall claims on the law and order front, CM Yogi said that no riot or terror incident happened in the last five years during his tenure. In BSP’s regime, there were 364 riots and 700 such incidents occurred in Akhilesh Yadav’s tenure. However, he said that mafias and anti-social elements were put behind bars during his tenure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:13 PM IST