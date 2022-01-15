Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: BJP denies tickets to only 20 sitting MLAs

Lucknow: The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 111 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections but could muster courage to deny tickets to only 20 sitting MLAs. Incidentally, of these, five have already left the party, while two have crossed the age of 75 – the party’s threshold for retirement.

Earlier, the buzz was that the BJP would deny tickets to at least 30 to 40 per cent of its sitting legislators to counter anti-incumbency. However, possibly rattled by the recent exit of three OBC ministers and a clutch of legislators, the party has refrained from over-reaching itself. Rather, on the defensive, 44 tickets have been given to backwards – which are critical seats for the party -- and 19 to Dalits.

Only 10 women candidates have been named; the candidates for the other 296 seats in UP's 403-member Assembly will be announced later.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 11:37 PM IST