Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022: Shiv Sena to contest on all 403 seats

Shiv Sena has announced to contest on all 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022. The party has not allied with any other political party as of now but has signaled the possibility of an alliance, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also announced to contest on all 403 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Sanjay Singh added that they will not enter into an alliance with any outfit.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also hinted at contesting on Assembly seats. He had claimed that this party will win 400 of 403 seats in the all-important polls.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said the Yogi Adityanath government will get the blessings of the people and the party will form the government in the state again with a thumping majority.

Boosting preparations for the state Assembly elections, Nadda launched the booth victory campaign virtually from Delhi.

Interacting with party workers, Nadda said, "Narendra Modi, the world's most popular leader and the successful Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath who has worked for the preservation and promotion of Uttar Pradesh's great cultural heritage and spiritual prosperity, have transformed Uttar Pradesh with the help of the people and changed the political work culture. Hooliganism has ended and the politics of casteism, familialism, appeasement has been curbed."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has always said that we have won the previous elections on the strength of our workers for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Vikas and on this policy, we will also win the upcoming elections under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and under the guidance of Chief Minister Adityanath. Owing to the party's policies, development work and hard work, we will win with the dedication of our workers," he added.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, BJP created history by winning 325 seats in 2017 and in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the people of Uttar Pradesh supported the politics of development. The enthusiasm of the workers of the BJP indicates the future of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

BJP chief said the aim of the party is to connect the booth and youth.

"We have to connect with the party's election campaign from booth to youth. The Yogi government has fulfilled the promises made in the 2017 elections of Uttar Pradesh. I am also happy and have faith that Yogi Adityanath's government will get the blessings of the people. With the blessings of the people, the BJP government is sure to be formed again in Uttar Pradesh with a thumping majority," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, is trying to woo the voters with a with 12000-kilometer-long 'Pragati Yatra' which will cover almost all the cities and big villages of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, she has already finalised the name of its candidates for the UP assembly polls on four dozen seats.

Saturday, September 11, 2021