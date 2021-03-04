Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die after passing state budget

Lucknow: Amid opposition members creating ruckus in the House, the Yogi Adityanath government got its fifth and last budget passed in the UP Vidhan Sabha.

After passing the budget, Speaker H.N. Dixit announced to adjourn the House sine die. The budget session, which was scheduled to end on March 10, ended on Thursday.

The state government had presented the first paperless budget of a whopping Rs 5.50,270.78 lakh crores, which was the largest in the state's history, on February 22.

Replying to the queries of the unruly opposition members during budget debate, the Leader of the House Yogi Adityanath had stated that the budget envisioned a long-term road map for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

He stated that the focus of the budget is on the welfare and development of all and appeasement of none. “The budget has ensured that benefits of welfare schemes and development reached every section of the society, irrespective of their caste or religion,” he hoped.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna informed the House that the Vidhayak Nidhi, which was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic during last financial year, has been restored for 2021-22. Each legislator can spend Rs 3 crore on development works in their constituency.