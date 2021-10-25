e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:52 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Arvind Kejriwal to perform aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today

ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Photo Credit: ANI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly polls are due early next year, will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Monday evening, informed party leader Sanjay Singh.

He further said that Kejriwal will offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Kejriwal, earlier in the day, arrived at Lucknow airport and was welcomed by the party workers here.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "He will be performing aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya today evening. Further, he will be visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple tomorrow morning and later offer prayers at the birthplace of Lord Ram." AAP has announced that it will contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year.

Kejriwal-led AAP has announced that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ALSO READ

Providing best education to children is greatest act of patriotism: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:52 PM IST
