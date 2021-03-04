Uttar Pradesh: Another farmer destroys crops of over 8-acre land to protest against farm laws

Lucknow: Yet another farmer in Western Uttar Pradesh destroyed his crop on a call given by the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to protest against three Farm Laws.

Suresh, a farmer in Pota village under Haldaur Police Station in Bijnor district ploughed his standing mustard crop in 8 acres with a tractor. The farmer got a video made of his act and viral it on social media. He claimed to have destroyed his crop to support Rakesh Tikait on his stand to withdraw the three Farm Laws.

“In any case, we are not getting the right price of our produce then what was the use of growing crops. Farmers will continue to destroy their crops till the Central government repealed the three Farms Laws,” the farmer warned.