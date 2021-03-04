Uttar Pradesh: Another farmer destroys crops of over 8-acre land to protest against farm laws

Lucknow: Yet another farmer in Western Uttar Pradesh destroyed his crop on a call given by the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to protest against three Farm Laws.
Suresh, a farmer in Pota village under Haldaur Police Station in Bijnor district ploughed his standing mustard crop in 8 acres with a tractor. The farmer got a video made of his act and viral it on social media. He claimed to have destroyed his crop to support Rakesh Tikait on his stand to withdraw the three Farm Laws.
“In any case, we are not getting the right price of our produce then what was the use of growing crops. Farmers will continue to destroy their crops till the Central government repealed the three Farms Laws,” the farmer warned.
About a dozen other farmers have so far destroyed their standing wheat and other crops in villages falling under Bijnor, Sambhal, Baghpat and Muzffarnagar districts despite an appeal by the BKU leader not to destroy their crops.
Agitated farmers and their family members have put up sign boards saying “BJP leaders are not welcomed here” and “BJP Mukt Gaon” to vent their grouse against the Central leaders not resolving the crisis by withdrawing anti-farmer laws.
