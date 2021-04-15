Uttar Pradesh: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, traders impose self-lockdown in Lucknow to break coronavirus chain

Lucknow: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government is in dilemma over imposing lockdown, traders in the state capital Lucknow have come forward to make an attempt for breaking the chain of second wave of coronavirus declaring self-lockdown by closing their business establishments.
Unfazed by the business losses, traders have declared a self-lockdown for three to eight days in different areas of the state capital. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Lucknow Vyapar Mandal after the death of Giriraj Rastogi, President of Lucknow Medicine Association.
Mandal President Rajendra Agarwal said that Aminabad will remain closed till Sunday and Chowk Market, Chiken shops and Bullion market will remain closed till April 17. Similarly, the electric market at La Touche Road will be closed till April 22.
Agarwal said that all traders’ associations have been asked to take a decision on the voluntary closure of their area markets as per their convenience and taking into account spread of infections in the area.
He, however, cautioned them to ensure availability of essential commodities and medicines so Lucknowites face minimum problems due to their self-lockdown.
“We will review the coronavirus situation in Lucknow on April 22 to decide whether or not to re-open markets or continue with self-lockdown.
The state capital Lucknow is the worst-affected in Uttar Pradesh. About one-fourth of the total cases across the state are reported from Lucknow in the last two days where the number active cases had crossed the 5,000 mark.
The sudden surge in active cases wreaked havoc in the state capital. Medical and healthcare services were almost paralysed after a large number of positive patients made a beeline at government and private hospitals.
There was a waiting of 10 to 12 hours at two electric crematoriums and wood was in short supply to cremate the infected bodies on the banks of river Gomti.
So much so that the state government had to airlift 25,000 vials of life-saving Remdevisir injections from Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Directions were issued to convert three private and two government hospitals into Covid hospitals to make available beds to serious patients.
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in worst-affected Lucknow, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended the night curfew by two hours. Now the night curfew will be enforced at 8 pm and will continue till 7 am. Earlier, it was from 9 pm to 6 am. Besides the state capital, curfew has also been extended by two hours in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Budha Nagar, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Bareilly and Ballia.
Meanwhile, a private Covid bed has been reserved for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the SGPGIMS in case of any medical emergency. The Chief Minister had tested positive on Wednesday. He went into self-isolation on Tuesday evening itself after coming to know a few officers of his Secretariat tested positive. Doctors attending on him said that the Chief Minister was running mild fever and minor throat infection. His treatment is on at his official residence 5, Kalidas Marg. He has been advised complete bed rest.
A Government Spokesman clarified that the Chief Minister has not been admitted at the SGPGIMS as was being shown in a few television channels. He claimed that the Chief Minister had visited the Institute on Wednesday night for a chest x-ray and check up and came back to his residence. He is functioning from his camp office through video-conferencing. A bed in the private ward has been reserved in his name in case of any emergency medical requirement, he added.