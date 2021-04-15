Uttar Pradesh: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, traders impose self-lockdown in Lucknow to break coronavirus chain

Lucknow: Even as the Yogi Adityanath government is in dilemma over imposing lockdown, traders in the state capital Lucknow have come forward to make an attempt for breaking the chain of second wave of coronavirus declaring self-lockdown by closing their business establishments.

Unfazed by the business losses, traders have declared a self-lockdown for three to eight days in different areas of the state capital. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Lucknow Vyapar Mandal after the death of Giriraj Rastogi, President of Lucknow Medicine Association.

Mandal President Rajendra Agarwal said that Aminabad will remain closed till Sunday and Chowk Market, Chiken shops and Bullion market will remain closed till April 17. Similarly, the electric market at La Touche Road will be closed till April 22.

Agarwal said that all traders’ associations have been asked to take a decision on the voluntary closure of their area markets as per their convenience and taking into account spread of infections in the area.