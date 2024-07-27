Allahabad HC Petition Seeks Criminal Case Against PM Modi And Other BJP Leaders Over CAA Controversy

PM Narendra Modi | File

Lucknow: A petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court requesting the registration of a case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their alleged involvement in promoting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The petitioner, Khurshid Ur Rahman from Aligarh, previously filed a complaint on this issue under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the Aligarh District Court. This initial complaint was dismissed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Aligarh, and a subsequent review petition was also rejected by the Aligarh Sessions Court.

Now, he has moved the Allahabad High Court, challenging both lower court orders. In his petition, Rahman mentions an article published in a BJP-supported magazine, claiming it serves as evidence that several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, orchestrated a conspiracy to incite violence, riots, and religious sentiments for their political benefit.

He alleges that these leaders misused their official positions and oaths of office by promoting the CAA through various means, including public speeches, hoardings, and widely distributed magazine articles.

The petition claims that the BJP's promotional efforts for the CAA resulted in widespread unrest, leading to large-scale protests, riots, and violence across India. It points out that these incidents not only caused significant damage to public and private property but also resulted in the loss of several lives.

The petitioner contends that the promotional campaign for the CAA was a calculated effort by BJP leaders to manipulate public sentiment and provoke unrest. He argues that such actions constitute a gross misuse of power and a violation of the leaders' oaths of office.

The petition seeks the Allahabad High Court's intervention to overturn the dismissals by the Aligarh District Court and the Sessions Court. Furthermore, it demands the registration of a criminal case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other involved BJP leaders.

The case highlights the ongoing controversy and intense public debate surrounding the CAA, which has been a polarizing issue in Indian politics.