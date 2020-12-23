Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav gears up in poll mode, will set up camp office in Azamgarh

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will build a grand camp office for its national president Akhilesh Yadav in his parliamentary constituency of Azamgarh.

It will also be known as the Purvanchal office of the Samajwadi Party. The foundation laying ceremony of the camp office will take place after Makar Sankranti ( January 14).

The sprawling office would be built on one-acre land that has been donated by the SP members. Until now, he used to stay at the circuit house or in other premises. Holding big meetings is not possible there.

The camp office would have four rooms and a big meeting hall. Two rooms, one for office purposes and another for private use, will be made for the party president.

The office will be ready before June 2021, say party leaders. It would around 6 km off the airstrip.

According to a party insider, the party office is being made in Azamgarh keeping in view, the mission 2022. The party chief’s office will help cover all the assembly constituencies in eastern UP districts, including Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Varanasi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Sonbhadra, Mau, Bhadohi, and Mirzapur.