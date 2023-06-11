Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Confident Of Winning All 80 Seats In State In Lok Sabha Elections

After Bhartiya Janta Party, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav too has claimed to win all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the coming parliament elections of 2024. The ruling BJP has already given a slogan of Mission 80 aiming at clean sweep in UP.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that his party is going to win all the 80 seats in the state. While addressing party workers at the training camp organized in Naimisharanya, Sitapur, SP Chief said that the entire opposition would formulate a strategy this time against BJP for the 2024 elections. Against Mission 80 of BJP the SP Chief told party workers about Mission 2024 through which the party would corner the saffron brigade on caste census, corruption, inflation and unemployment.

Mission 80 vs Mission 2024

In the two days camp at Naimisharanya, Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP on the issue of stray cattle and caste based census. He also questioned the economic policies of BJP and said that due to this the inflation is on rise and people have been facing difficulties. Taking a jibe at BJP’s comment on him adopting soft Hindutva, Akhilesh said that it is time to become hard. 'We are already very soft but the demand now is to become hard, he said. During the camp, SP leaders discussed the strategy to keep its core voters minorities and Yadav intact as well as adding more backward castes and Dalit with it.

Accusing BJP of fake encounters in UP, SP Chief said that the state government has no control over police. In UP 14000 fake encounters were done and police are engaged in extortion. Citing the example of recent loot of 50 Kg silver from a bullion trader, Akhilesh said that this shows the state of law & order in UP. He said that if voted to power, SP would connect Naimisharanya with the expressway.

Samajwadi Party will win all 80 seats in Lok Sabha

Akhilesh Yadav said that his party is going to win all the 80 LS seats in 2024 in UP. He said that SP will remain with those who are already with it. 'We will form our own strategy and continue with the old alliance partners’, said SP Chief. However the party has already said that it is open for alliance with other opposition parties. Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that the biggest opposition party in any state should be in the driving seat in the alliance. The SP Chief would attend the meeting of opposition parties scheduled in Patna on June 23. Recently he had a meeting with the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Lucknow.