Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Investigation Into Ayodhya Land Scam

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has alleged a multi-billion rupee land scam in Ayodhya. He claimed that land mafia have purchased significant tracts of land in the area and demanded a thorough investigation into these transactions.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Yadav stated, "As more details about the land deals in Ayodhya emerge, it is becoming clear that outsiders, driven by profit, have engaged in large-scale land acquisitions under the BJP regime."

जैसे-जैसे अयोध्या की ज़मीन के सौदों का भंडाफोड़ हो रहा है, उससे ये सच सामने आ रहा है कि भाजपा राज में अयोध्या के बाहर के लोगों ने मुनाफ़ा कमाने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर ज़मीन की ख़रीद-फ़रोख़्त की है। भाजपा सरकार द्वारा पिछले 7 सालों से सर्किल रेट न बढ़ाना, स्थानीय लोगों के ख़िलाफ़ एक… pic.twitter.com/zzXKpdc40A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2024

Yadav further accused the BJP government of not increasing the circle rates for the past seven years, describing it as an economic conspiracy against the local population. According to him, this failure to adjust rates has facilitated billions of rupees worth of land scams, benefiting land mafias rather than devotees.

He said, “As the land deals in Ayodhya are being exposed, the truth is coming out that under the BJP rule, people from outside Ayodhya have bought and sold land on a large scale to make profits.

"The people of Ayodhya-Faizabad and surrounding areas have not reaped any benefits from these transactions. Taking land from the poor and farmers at throwaway prices is tantamount to land grabbing," Yadav asserted and added: “Here (in Ayodhya), not the ‘asthawan’ (believers) but the land mafia have bought the land”

He called for a comprehensive investigation and review of the alleged irregularities and land deals conducted in the name of development in Ayodhya.