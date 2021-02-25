Uttar Pradesh: AIMPLB to release web series for raising awareness of Sharia

Lucknow: To educate Muslims and others on Sharia, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to make a web series to create awareness and remove confusion from the minds of the people of the world about the Muslim personal laws.

A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual meeting of AIMPLB under the Chairmanship of Maulana Rabe Hasan Nadvi. About 45 Board members were present during the virtual meeting, first online meeting in its history.

The proposal for making a web series was put up before the meeting by Dr Asra Zehra, a Board member. Talking to Free Press Journal, Dr Zhra outlined the need for making a web series during the meeting. “There was a lot of confusion in the minds of Muslim and general public about Muslim Jurisprudence. The web series is aimed at understanding the position taken by the Board,” she said.

Board members claimed that the awareness campaign in the format of a web series by experts on Muslim Personal laws will help people get to know about Sharia and remove their doubts, which often happen due to misinterpretation of Sharia and result in sparking controversies.

After a thorough discussion on her proposal, it was approved and passed by the majority of the Board members. It was decided that a committee will be formed to select renowned Ulemas, experts on Sharia and senior Counsels to explain the position taken by the Board. They will draft the script for the web series, which will touch all topics like triple talaq, inheritance laws and marriage age etc