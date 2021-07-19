Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Assembly elections, all parties eye Brahmin votes

With barely seven months left for assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, suddenly all the major political parties have started wooing Bramhin votes. Sensing annoyance of Brahmin voters from ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and congress have been trying hard to lure Brahmin voters. However the BJP has recently inducted few prominent faces from the community in the union cabinet as well as organisation to appease.

BSP which had once tasted power with the combination of Dalit-Brahmin votes in 2007, is at it again. The party supremo Mayawati on Monday lashed out at BJP saying that it has only deceived Brahmins and did nothing for them. She said that that Dalit community has understood the mentality of parties like congress and BJP long and it is high time that Brahmins should understand this. BSP has once again decided to organise Brahmin conventions in various parts of state. The first such convention of BSP will be organised in Agra this week.

Reacting on BSP’s move to woo Brahmins, BJP minister and former aide of Mayawati, Swami Prasad Maurya said that this community is well educated and cannot be lured by such gimmicks. Maurya on Monday said that BSP has even lost its own base of Dalit votes and in utter distress she is trying to lure Brahmins of UP.

Meanwhile the Samajwadi Party too has started exercise to woo Brahmins and few of its leaders belonging to this community have been entrusted with the task to organise programmes. Former state ministers and SP leaders Abhishek Mishra and Manoj Pandey would be organising conventions of Brahmins in coming days. These leaders have also been asked to attack ruling party on the issues of ignorance of Brahmins and atrocities committed on them.

Congress has already deployed its leader of legislators in UP, Aradhana Mishra Mona on this front. Mona has been given due weightage by congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during her recent visit to UP. Congress has already given sizable representation of Brahmin community in the organisation both at district and state level.