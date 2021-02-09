Uttar Pradesh: 7 killed, 10 others injured as speeding truck hits vehicle; PM Modi condoles deaths

Lucknow: Seven people were killed and 10 others were injured when their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning on the Varanasi-Jaunpur state highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is Member of Parliament from Varanasi, condoled the deaths of several people in the accident. The victims were returning to Jaunpur after the cremation of an elderly lady of their the family at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

When their pick-up van reached Lahangpur village under Jalalpur Police station in Jaunpur, a speeding truck collided with their vehicle. Six of them died on the spot while another succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. All were residents of Sarai Khwaza in Jaunpur.

The District Magistrate of Jaunpur, Manish Kumar said that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the bodies were sent for post mortem. The truck driver ran away after the accident.

One of the survivors, Manoj Yadav claimed that they were returning to their home on Tuesday morning in a pick-up van after performing last rites of their 110-year-old grand-mother in Varanasi. “As we moved only 2 kms further after having a break journey in Pindara to have tea and snacks, a truck hit our vehicle head on,” said Yadav.

Yadav said that we all got trapped inside the vehicle due to the huge impact of the collision. He somehow called the police by dialing 100. The deceased have been identified as Amar Bahadur Yadav (58), Ram Kumar (65), Indrajeet Yadav (48), Kamla Prasad Yadav (60), R.S. Yadav (38), Munni Lal Yadav (38) while Samar Bahadur Yadav died in the hospital during treatment.