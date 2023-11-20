Uttar Pradesh: 7-Foot-Long Crocodile Found Wandering Inside Field In Firozabad; Rescued

7-Foot-Long Crocodile Found Wandering Inside Field In Firozabad; Rescued | Representational Image | FPNS

Agra, November 20: A seven-foot-long crocodile was rescued by the Wildlife SOS and the forest department after it was found wandering in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. The crocodile ventured out from a canal and strayed into a field in the Jasrana town. The sighting of the reptile triggered panic among the residents. Soon after they called the police for help which contacted the forest department.

A team from Wildlife SOS managed to cage the crocodile

A team from Wildlife SOS managed to cage the crocodile. Following a thorough medical examination that revealed the reptile to be in good health, the crocodile was released into its natural habitat.

Ashish Kumar, Range Forest Officer, Jasrana, said: "The success of the rescue mission was achieved through effective collaboration between the skilled team of the NGO and the forest department."

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said: "This collaborative effort highlights the importance of community involvement and coordination in wildlife conservation." Officials said the incident underscored the need for proactive measures to mitigate cases of human-crocodile conflicts and foster coexistence.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)