e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: 578 cartons of wine missing from police station, cop booked

PTI
Advertisement

A case was registered against a woman Head Constable after 578 cartons of wine were found missing from Kairana Police Station warehouse, officials said on Saturday.

Head Constable Taresh Sharma was booked under section 409 (breach of trust by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the order of the Superintendent of Police.

Sharma was held responsible for the missing wine - seized in 12 cases - in an inquiry conducted by Circle Officer Pradeep Singh.

The incident came to light when the Head Constable was transferred and during handover of the charge to the next incumbent 578 cartons of wine were found missing.

ALSO READ

'It is shameful, shows failure of administration': Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on... 'It is shameful, shows failure of administration': Tejashwi Yadav after liquor bottles found on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
Advertisement