Uttar Pradesh: 55-year-old senior journalist found death in Kushinagar

Kushinagar: A senior journalist was found murdered by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Thursday morning. The victim, Radhey Shyam Sharma, 55, was associated with a local Hindi newspaper.
According to reports, the assailants stopped the journalist, who was on his motorcycle, near Dubouli village in the morning and slit his throat. The journalist was a resident of Siktiya Tola in Hata area of Kushinagar.
According to police, Sharma also taught at a private school near his village. Police are probing the matter and trying to ascertain the motive and also identify the assailants.
