Uttar Pradesh: 50,000 videos of artists singing Vande Matram to make it to Guinness Book on Chauri Chaura day

To make the year-long centenary celebrations memorable, the state government has made special arrangements for singing of Vande Matram in all 75 districts. The event is being organized by the state’s cultural department and a rehearsal of the event was done on Tuesday.

The Principal Secretary Culture and Tourism Mukesh Meshram claimed that selected singers will recite Vande Matram in schools and other suitable places, well connected with the Internet, in a saluting position to set a unique world record.

After the rehearsal on Tuesday, singers will sing the first few lines of Vande Mataram in Saluting position which will be video-recorded for uploading. The Guinness Books of World Record will provide a link on its website to upload 30-second videos from different locations across the state.

Over 50,000 videos by different artists singing Vande Matram in Saluting position will be uploaded into the website to register the record in the state's name. Earlier, China held the record when 10,369 videos of people in saluting positions were uploaded in December 2019 in Beijing.