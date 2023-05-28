Heartbreaking! Cancer patient from UP dies, grieving friend jumps into his funeral pyre |

Firozabad: In a shocking incident, a man died after he jumped into the funeral pyre of his friend on the banks of the Yamuna river here on Saturday, according to police.

The friend was a cancer patient

Ashok (42), a resident of Nagla Khangar police station area, was suffering from cancer and died on Saturday morning, said Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Tiwari.

His last rites were held on the banks of the Yamuna around 11 am and his friend Anand (40) was among those present there. When people started leaving the cremation site, Anand suddenly jumped into the funeral pyre, the CO said.

People standing there pulled him out of the pyre and rushed him to the district hospital, from where he was referred to Agra Medical College, the officer said.

However, Anand succumbed to his injuries on the way to Agra, Tiwari said.

Efforts are being made to contact Anand's family members, he said.