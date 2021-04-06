Uttar Pradesh: 40 doctors from King George’s Medical University test COVID-19 positive

Lucknow: About 40 doctors, including the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Medical Superintendent (MS), of the famous King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Both the VC, Dr Vipin Puri,and MS Dr D. Himandhu had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. But both tested positive on Tuesday.Dr Puri had visited the Covid hospital in the campus on April 2.

The second surge of Coronavirus has infected as many as 40 junior and senior doctors in the KGMU. The University Spokesman Dr Sandeep Tiwari said that 20 surgeons in the surgery department came out as active cases.