Uttar Pradesh: 40 doctors from King George’s Medical University test COVID-19 positive

Lucknow: About 40 doctors, including the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and Medical Superintendent (MS), of the famous King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow tested positive in the last 24 hours.
Both the VC, Dr Vipin Puri,and MS Dr D. Himandhu had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. But both tested positive on Tuesday.Dr Puri had visited the Covid hospital in the campus on April 2.
The second surge of Coronavirus has infected as many as 40 junior and senior doctors in the KGMU. The University Spokesman Dr Sandeep Tiwari said that 20 surgeons in the surgery department came out as active cases.
The Critical Care Medicine department was closed for the next 24 hours for sanitization after three senior staff members tested positive. What has sounded alarming bells in the medical university is that all these doctors were in constant touch with the patients and their relatives.
The University administration has passed an order for testing all general patients and their relatives, who came in contact with the infected doctors. Over 300 doctors of the University had teste positive since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
With seven deaths, a record number of 1188 active cases were detected in Lucknow on Tuesday.
