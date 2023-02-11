e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 3 killed in Meerut after truck collides with horse-driven cart

Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in Meerut after truck collides with horse-driven cart

Police said, the horse pulling the 'bagghi' also died in the accident.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 3 killed in Meerut after truck collides with 'bagghi' | Representative Image
Follow us on

Meerut: Three people, including two brothers, were killed in a collision between a truck and a 'bagghi' (horse-driven cart), police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident happened around 3:00 am on Saturday when five people were returning from a marriage party on a 'bagghi' which collided with a speeding truck.

Horse pulling the 'bagghi' also dead

The deceased were identified as Sitaram (45), Taufiq (20) and Ahjaj (24) while Naved and Ravi got injured in the accident, SHO Inchauli police station Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

Police said, the horse pulling the 'bagghi' also died in the accident.

The injured have been hospitalised while the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, the SHO said.

Sitaram's son Pradeep has filed a police complaint saying that five people including his father were coming from a marriage party on the 'bagghi', which collided with a speeding truck, said Dubey.

The truck has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to nab the truck driver, he added. 

Read Also
UP: Burglars dig 15-foot tunnel for theft in Meerut jewellery shop, say 'Sorry' after attempt fails
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland Elections: 17 days before polls, BJP MLA wins unopposed as Congress candidate withdraws...

Nagaland Elections: 17 days before polls, BJP MLA wins unopposed as Congress candidate withdraws...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways says,...

UP Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways says,...

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

Amit Shah in Karnataka: Congress released 1700 PFI members, BJP banned the outfit permanently

Tharoor takes dig at Centre after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: 'guy misheard as gaay'

Tharoor takes dig at Centre after 'Cow Hug Day' appeal withdrawn: 'guy misheard as gaay'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief says, 'India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi, RSS'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief says, 'India belongs to Mahmood as much as it does to PM Modi, RSS'