 Uttar Pradesh: 3 army men rape 2 women in Jhansi, 2 arrested
Uttar Pradesh: 3 army men rape 2 women in Jhansi, 2 arrested

The trio took the two women to an army coach at the railway station yard and raped them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: 3 army men rape 2 women in Jhansi, 2 arrested | Representational image

Two army men have been arrested for allegedly raping two women inside a coach at a railway station yard.

Naik Sandeep Tiwari of Siwan and Hawaldar Suresh Rawat of Rishikesh were arrested on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Railway) Mohammad Mushtaq said.

Another accused absconding

Another accused Ravindra from Punjab is absconding, he said.

According to police, the trio took the two women to an army coach at the railway station yard and raped them.

An FIR has been registered under section 376 (rape), 120 B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections, the SP said.

The Army has been informed about the arrest and both the two accused have been sent to jail.

