Uttar Pradesh 2022 Elections: Mulayam Yadav makes debut in campaign for Samajwadi Party, Amit Shah takes a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: With top Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders toiling hard in Karhal, Mainpuri, against Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Thursday made his first appearance in the ongoing election campaign. The SP founder addressed his first rally in the UP Polls this time and sought votes for his son and party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam reminded people of Karhal about the association with his family and asked them to ensure victory of SP candidates in the entire district. It may be mentioned that Mulayam too had contested from Karhal twice and won with a huge margin of votes. This is the first time Akhilesh Yadav is contesting assembly elections and he has chosen the seat of his father.

However, at a distance of barely few kilometers from Mulayam’s meeting, the union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally for party candidate SP Singh Baghel who has been pitched against Akhilesh. Making a jibe at Akhilesh for bringing veteran leader Mulayam for campaigning, Shah said that the defeat on only one seat could do the work of 300 seats. He asked the people to ensure victory of Kamal (Lotus) and SP would be wiped out from UP.

Taking a potshot at SP Chief, Shah said that Akhilesh had said to come to Karhal only after the poll results are being announced. However, he not only came here for campaigning but also sent his 80 year old father to seek votes under the scorching sun. He said that this shows how jittery Akhilesh is.

The BJP has fielded union law minister for state, SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. Once a close aide of Mulayam, Baghel has contested against Yadav family on the several previous occasions.

Earlier while addressing his first public meeting at Karhal, Mulayam Singh Yadav said that SP has become a hope for the hapless lot of farmers, youths and workers in UP. He said that if voted to power the SP government would provide employment to youths and facilities to farmers. Enthused with the presence of huge crowd, SP founder said that this shows the anxiety of people with the present government. Senior Yadav said that SP government would also help trader community to flourish.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:23 PM IST