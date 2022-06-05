e-Paper Get App

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old violated with stick, electric shocks in custody; FIR filed against cops

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against seven policemen

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 05:57 PM IST
A man has been hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh after being tortured in the custody of Badaun police in connection with a case of cattle theft, according to NDTV report.

Rehan, a 20-year-old daily wager, was picked up and detained by the police on May 2 in connection with a case of theft. He was allegedly aiding a group of cattle smugglers.

His family members said he has been tortured and is severely injured. They also allege that they had to bribe the police to secure his release and the officers demanded that they maintain silence.

According to the report, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against seven policemen, "including the station in-charge", the police have said.

He sustained injuries in his private parts after the cops allegedly used a stick to violate him and gave him electric shocks. He was also "severely thrashed," his sister-in-law told reporters.

Later, the police released him after a bribe of Rs 5,000 was paid, the family has alleged.

Four policemen have been suspended and a detailed investigation is being conducted. They have been accused of causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation among other things.

