Uttar Pradesh: 2 held for killing Muslim youth for celebrating BJP's win in assembly polls

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a Muslim youth for celebrating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in recently held Assembly elections, in Uttar Pradesh Kushinagar, said the police.

The victim, identified as 'Babar,' was allegedly killed for celebrating BJP's win, added the police.

Babar suffered serious injuries and died on March 25 during treatment, stated the police.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Varun Kumar Pandey told ANI that no action was taken, despite the victim complaining about death threats.

"We were informed that the victim had complained about death threats, but no action was taken then. An FIR has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said Varun Kumar Pandey, SDM.

"A case was registered on March 21 in which a person suffered serious injuries and died on March 25th during treatment. Two accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The accused and the victim both were from the same community," said Sandeep Verma, DSP Khadda, Kushinagar.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:29 AM IST