Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl sets herself on fire after being molested

Lucknow: A 15-year-old girl poured kerosene and set herself on fire on Tuesday morning after being repeatedly molested and harassed by a boy in Hamirpur district in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition with severe burn injuries. She was later shifted to the burn unit of a hospital in Kanpur when her condition deteriorated further.

The minor girl’s family had thrashed the boy on Monday when he again molested the victim. However, they did not lodge any police complaint against the 16-year-old boy who was repeatedly stalking and molesting her whenever she went out of the home.

The girl was under severe depression due to molestation and stalking by the boy. On Tuesday morning, she shut herself in a room, poured kerosene and set herself on fire. On hearing her shrieks, the family members broke open the door and rushed her to the district hospital.

The Hamirpur Superintendent of Police N.K. Singh said that the police had caught the boy on Monday but let him off with a warning when the girl’s father refused to lodge any complaint against him.

The police have recorded the statement of the victim in front of a magistrate before shifting her to the Kanpur hospital. “We have recorded the girl's statement before a competent authority. The police will initiate further action in the case after receiving a complaint from the family members,” said the SP.