Uttar Pradesh: 130 'Dead' History-Sheeters Found Alive In Moradabad

Lucknow: A startling revelation has emerged from Moradabad district as police preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections uncovered a significant discrepancy in their records. Out of the 750 history-sheeters listed in police records, 130 individuals previously marked as deceased have been found to be alive.

The verification process, initiated by police ahead of the elections, has prompted authorities to rectify this oversight by closing the history sheets of these individuals.

As political parties gear up for the Lok Sabha elections, the police administration is also intensifying efforts to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process. This includes inspections of polling stations, verification of licensed weapons, and the initiation of punitive action against those involved in election irregularities.

Operations Launched To Check Status Of History-Sheeters:

Under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena, police operations were conducted across various police stations in Moradabad district, including Civil Lines, Majhola, Katghar, Kotwali, Nagfani, and others, to verify the status of history-sheeters.

Teams visited the residences of these individuals, collected information from family members and villagers, and solicited feedback directly from the history-sheeters themselves.

The outcome of this verification process revealed a surprising fact: despite being listed as deceased in police records, 130 history-sheeters were found to be alive. Police record say some had passed away a year ago, while others had been deceased for as long as two years. This discrepancy has prompted authorities to promptly rectify the records by closing the history sheets of these individuals.

Active History-Sheeters Identified:

Furthermore, the verification process identified 428 active history-sheeters and 105 individuals who had refrained from criminal activities for an extended period. Notably, during the campaign, police discovered that 100 history-sheeters had abandoned a life of crime and were now engaged in various forms of employment. These individuals formally requested the closure of their history sheets, which was duly recorded by police personnel through video statements.

SSP Hemraj Meena emphasized the importance of the special campaign conducted for the verification of history-sheeters in the district. He confirmed that the records have been corrected, with the closure of history sheets for deceased individuals and continued monitoring of active history-sheeters.